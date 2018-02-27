Former Palm Desert RHP Prepares for First Spring Training with Chicago Cubs

2017 Palm Desert grad Jeremiah Estrada is taking off to Mesa, Arizona March 2nd for his first spring training with the Chicago Cubs.

The right handed pitcher was drafted by the Cubs in 2017 after leading the Aztecs to the CIF-SS Division 2 championship at Dodger Stadium.

Since Estrada inked his name to a million dollar contract, the nineteen-year-old says he's been putting in work, including putting on 32 pounds. Estrada is stronger and his confidence is higher as he finished his first year in the minors pitching six innings and only allowing one run.