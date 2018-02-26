Washington Man Killed in Solo Rollover Crash in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police are on scene of a rollover crash near the corner of Highway 111 and Overture.
Another restaurant is raided by ICE agents here in the valley. This time, in Cathedral City.
A North Shore woman who was set on fire in Indio last month, allegedly by her adult son, died in a hospital over the weekend, the county coroner's office reported Monday.
