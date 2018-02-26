Washington Man Killed in Solo Rollover Crash in Palm Springs

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a Washington state man killed in a solo-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

Randy Bergstrom, 60, of Tacoma, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 3:23 p.m. Monday south of Overture Drive. Bergstrom was headed south on Highway 111 in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu when ``for unknown reasons,'' the sedan veered to the left into the center median and overturned, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Bergstrom, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Malibu, Radford said.

Palm Springs police and the CHP shut down inbound and outbound lanes of the highway that leads in and out of the city for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation, but Radford said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors.