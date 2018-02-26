Motorist Killed in Solo Rollover Crash in Palm Springs

A motorist was killed Monday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on the highway, north of Overture Drive. The California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes and sent crash debris into the northbound side of the roadway.

Palm Springs police and the CHP were investigating the cause of the crash and shut down inbound and outbound lanes of the highway that leads in and out of the city. Drivers were being advised to avoid Highway 111 from Interstate 10 if possible.

At 4:30 p.m., Palm Springs police reported that one lane was being opened in each direction of the highway, with CHP providing traffic control.