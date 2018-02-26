Motorist Killed in Solo Rollover Crash in Palm Springs

A motorist was killed Monday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 111 in Palm Springs.
The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on the highway, north of Overture Drive. The California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes and sent crash debris into the northbound side of the roadway.
Palm Springs police and the CHP were investigating the cause of the crash and shut down inbound and outbound lanes of the highway that leads in and out of the city. Drivers were being advised to avoid Highway 111 from Interstate 10 if possible.
Monday, February 26 2018 12:37 PM EST2018-02-26 17:37:15 GMT
Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night at her Thousand Oaks home on suspicion of domestic violence, according to authorities. Locklear was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, a felony, involving a boyfriend, according to the sheriff's department. She also was booked on three counts of battery on emergency personnel, which are misdemeanors, after becoming combative with officers, the department said. Locklear told deputies that she was injured before they arrived at...
Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night at her Thousand Oaks home on suspicion of domestic violence, according to authorities. Locklear was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, a felony, involving a boyfriend, according to the sheriff's department. She also was booked on three counts of battery on emergency personnel, which are misdemeanors, after becoming combative with officers, the department said. Locklear told deputies that she was injured before they arrived at...