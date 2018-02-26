Agents Stop Two Teen Bus Passengers with Meth Taped to Their Body

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Indio Station arrested two teenage bus passengers for smuggling narcotics on their bodies Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., when a commercial bus pulled into the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 checkpoint. The inspecting agent referred the bus to secondary for a further immigration inspection.

During the secondary inspection, an agent identified two female passengers who appeared very nervous and displayed abnormalities in the fitting of their clothing. Agents escorted the two passengers off the bus.

A Border Patrol canine team conducted a sniff of the bus and the canine alerted to the two teenagers. After questioning and a brief search, agents discovered 10 cellophane wrapped packages taped to the midsection of the two teenagers.

The packages were tested and proved positive for characteristics of methamphetamine. Together, the two were transporting 20 packages of methamphetamine that weighed a total of 8.37 pounds with an estimated street value of $27,621.

“This is an example of the great efforts the drug smuggling organizations will take to traffic drugs in our country,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “These two teenagers were involved in committing a crime that can have dire circumstances.”

The two females, both 17-years-old, are United States citizens. Agents turned custody of the two teenagers to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. Since fiscal year 2018, which started Oct. 1, 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 450 pounds of methamphetamine.