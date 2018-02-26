Actress Heather Locklear Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence in Thousand Oaks

Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night at her Thousand Oaks home on suspicion of domestic violence, according to authorities.

Locklear was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, a felony, involving a boyfriend, according to the sheriff's department. She also was booked on three counts of battery on emergency personnel, which are misdemeanors, after becoming combative with officers, the department said.

Locklear told deputies that she was injured before they arrived at the home in the 4900 block of Summit View Drive, according to the sheriff's department. She was checked out at a hospital before being booked into jail.

The 56-year-old actress was booked into Ventura County jail following her arrest but was no longer there Monday morning, jail records showed.

Locklear appeared in several 1980s movies and starred in TV shows "Dynasty," "Melrose Place" and "Spin City."

