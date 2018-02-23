Trapped Driver in Whitewater Crash Hospitalized

A driver had to be freed from an overturned vehicle Friday in Whitewater, but was not seriously hurt, authorities said.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at 12:15 p.m. near Tamarack and Joshua roads, just north of Interstate 10.

The unidentified driver suffered minor to moderate injuries when the vehicle rolled over, trapping the motorist, who had to be cut out of the wreckage, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.