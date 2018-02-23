Trapped Driver in Whitewater Crash Hospitalized - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Whitewater

Trapped Driver in Whitewater Crash Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
Whitewater, CA -

A driver had to be freed from an overturned vehicle Friday in Whitewater, but was not seriously hurt, authorities said.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at 12:15 p.m. near Tamarack and Joshua roads, just north of Interstate 10.

Story: Whitewater Preserve Closed After Discovery of Partially Eaten Animal

The unidentified driver suffered minor to moderate injuries when the vehicle rolled over, trapping the motorist, who had to be cut out of the wreckage, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.  The victim was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Story: Woman Killed in Multi-Car Freeway Crash in Whitewater

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

