Trio of Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested for Cathedral City Holdups

A trio that included two teenagers allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Cathedral City, the last of several alleged holdups committed over the past few weeks prior to their arrests, police said today.

Those arrested were Gabrielle Molitor, 19, of Palm Springs, a 15-year-old Palm Springs boy and a 16-year-old suspect, whose gender and hometown were not disclosed.

Molitor was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, while the 16-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio. The 15-year-old was released to his parents, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna said.

The trio are allegedly responsible for at least two Cathedral City armed robberies on Wednesday, as well as ``several robberies/burglaries in surrounding jurisdictions during the past weeks,'' the commander said.

The latest robbery occurred around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, when a man was robbed of his wallet in the 68400 block of Tachevah Drive, according to Luna. After pointing a handgun at the victim and taking his wallet, the suspect ran away near Panorama Park, Luna said.

The victim was able to provide police with a description of the gunman and a ``suspicious vehicle.'' According to Luna, the vehicle description matched that of another robbery reported earlier in the day, which involved a group of juveniles robbed of their backpacks by several suspects in a vehicle.

In that case, two men were reported to have robbed the victims at 12:40 p.m., then drove away through the parking lot of the Food 4 Less store at 34251 Date Palm Drive.

A man was also robbed at gunpoint in a Palm Springs residential neighborhood about an hour later by a group of suspects in a car, though police did not say whether they believed that incident was connected to the Cathedral City robberies.

The suspect vehicle was located during a search of the area and the occupants were detained. ``During the investigation, detectives determined the suspects were in fact responsible for not only this robbery, but also the earlier robbery on Date Palm Drive,'' Luna said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robberies or has any information was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.