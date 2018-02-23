Police Investigate Threat at Rancho Mirage High School - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rancho Mirage

Police Investigate Threat at Rancho Mirage High School

Concerned parents are reaching out the the KMIR Newsroom tonight after a potential threat was identified at Rancho Mirage High School.

An image of a unknown, unconfirmed male holding a gun and wearing a Kevlar vest has been circulating on social media and has parents and students concerned.

Related: Parkland Shooting: Armed School Guard Never Went into School During Shooting

Rancho Mirage High School administration has acknowledged the threat and left the following voice-mail for parents;

"Hello Rancho Mirage High School parents and guardians. This is a follow-up about a call you received yesterday regarding a rumor about a potential safety threat at Rancho Mirage High School. We want to assure you that we along with law enforcement officials have done an extensive investigation of the student named in the rumor and their has been no evidence of a credible threat, nor, the actual social media post been substantiated. We want to stress to you and your students that perpetuated rumors only compound situations. At the same time we want to assure you that the safety of our students is our number one priority and that suspicious activity is taken seriously and immediately addressed. We ask that you and your students keep us informed of anything that you see or hear that doesn't feel right."

We are working hard to confirm these reports with authorities and will keep you up to date with the latest information we receive on this developing story.

