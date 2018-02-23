Police Find No Credible Threat at Rancho Mirage High School

Concerned parents are reaching out the the KMIR Newsroom after a potential threat was identified at Rancho Mirage High School.
An armed school resource officer on campus where a gunman killed 17 peoplenever went inside the high school or tried to engage the gunman during the attack, a Florida sheriff said Thursday. That officer has now resigned. “I think he remained outside for upwards of four minutes,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Israel said school resource officer Scot Peterson “was absolutely on campus through this entire e...
People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta, "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident. Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...
