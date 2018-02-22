Palm Springs City Council Votes to End BUZZ Service

Palm Springs City Council has made the decision the Palm Springs BUZZ will be no longer continue. That decision coming last night during the council meeting.

At nearly every stop, eager passengers come on board ready for what they say is the most relaxing part of their day. "Tourists from Vancouver, loving the BUZZ," said Janet Yates who lives in Vancouver.

It's free for anyone who chooses to catch a ride but according to city officials, it costs them close to $5.00 per rider. The trolley averages about 4,300 riders a week.

"You know, it's an expensive venture about one million dollars a year," said David Ready, City Manager for the City of Palm Springs. Ready says the money could be used elsewhere now that transportation in palm springs has evolved.

"It certainly was an innovated idea but at that time, the uber and lyft kinds of services weren't as prominent," he said. He also mentions an addition of 1,000 parking spaces in the downtown area but resident Joanne Wright says it's about convenience. She lives seconds from a BUZZ stop.

"For local people who might have people in from town and they just want to go buzz downtown," she said. Riders say it's become a way of life. "Daily, at least once a day, Thursday through Sunday," said Raul Arencibia.

Arencibia and Jeff Northcutt use the BUZZ to welcome folks into their city. "People that are traveling from all over the world and we get to talk to them," he said.

It's certainly become a visual representation of Palm Springs. "Even if it's not completely full everyday, that it gives a nice little feeling to the city of Palm Springs," said Wright.

But the sounds of the bells on the buzz will soon fade away and become a memory of the past. The last day for riders to use the BUZZ will be June 30 of this year.