Modernism Week Begins First Palm Desert House Tours

For the first time, Modernism Week is expanding to Palm Desert. Visitors are now able to tour mid-century modern architecture homes outside of Palm Springs.

Gary Boyer and Mike Foy's Palm Desert house is one of the stops on this year's Modernism Week tours. Boyer said a few years ago, he and his partner fell in love with the Coachella Valley and wanted to move in. "We saw the house online, saw the pictures, and made an offer site unseen," Boyer said.

The home they bought was built in 1964. They restored it with a few updates. "The trick was ripping all that out, putting some character back in, and also a little bit of floor plan changes to reflect how people really live in houses now," Foy said.

In mid-century modern architecture style, the kitchen used to be closed off to the living room. After the renovations, they have an open kitchen, which is their favorite part for entertaining. "We love to entertain and it's been fun to put the house to the test after we finished all the projects," Boyer said.

Troy Kudlac, the President KUD Properties, helped restore their home. He said this year Modernism Week wants people to know Palm Springs isn't the only place with exquisite architecture. "Palm Springs isn't the only place for architecture, yes its the most concentrated area, but once people realize the hidden gems that are out here, I think there's a lot more opportunity," Kudlac said.

Boyer said they are excited to show off their finished home. "Let's face it, this was a lot of hard work, so everyone wants to hear some good reviews."