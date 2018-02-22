'You're a Winner!': How a Palm Springs Mother Was Harassed by a - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

'You're a Winner!': How a Palm Springs Mother Was Harassed by a Scammer on Facebook

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palm Springs, CA -

A Palm Springs woman is warning others about a scam on the internet. She says a Facebook account, claiming she has won a grand prize, harassed her when she refused to hand over personal information. 

The Palm Springs woman, who does not wish to share her name, says the harassment started when she refused to go to a Walmart and set up a wire transfer.

The single mom of three says she enters contests daily with Publisher’s Clearing House.

STORY: Palm Springs Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Armed Robber

"The more games you play, the more chances you have to win," she says.

This week, she was hoping to win big because there’s supposed to be a grand prize winner announced on Friday. She received a message on Facebook saying she was a winner.

"All of a sudden, this popped up saying I won a big prize," she says.

The person at the other end claimed to be "Howie" from Publisher's Clearing House. They asked for her address and phone number to give her the prize money. She gave them her information, but then their requests made her uncomfortable.

STORY: TKB Bakery And Deli In Indio Named Yelp's Best

“They wanted my banking information,” she says. “I don't do that. I never do that.”

They even asked what bank she uses. She refused to hand over her banking information.

They claimed if she wired them $555, they would then pay her the remaining prize money and reimburse her that $555.

"They wouldn't leave me alone and demanded I go to Walmart and Western Union and give them the $550,” she says. “Then it got really crazy.”

The account sent her a photo of firearms with a message: Do you want to play?

Her brother took over from there and blocked the account. He also called the police, but there’s nothing that can be done because there wasn’t a deliberate threat on her life.

STORY: Police Investigating Potential Embezzlement at Desert Hot Springs High School

She wants to share her story to warn others to be careful who they accept messages from online.

"Don't pay attention to [a suspicious message]. Ignore it,” she says. “Delete it from your account immediately. Don't even respond to it."

She doesn’t believe there is anyone in her personal life who could be playing a trick on her. She’s also unsure if this is someone from overseas or in the United States.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta

    Employees and Customers of Las Casuelas Quinta Shocked to Find it Closed

    Employees and Customers of Las Casuelas Quinta Shocked to Find it Closed

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-02-21 02:31:19 GMT

    People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta,  "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident.  Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...

    People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta,  "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident.  Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...

  • Whittier

    Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

    Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-02-21 19:08:57 GMT

    A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities. 

    A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities. 

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Armed Robber

    Palm Springs Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Armed Robber

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-02-21 22:49:42 GMT

    In the early morning hours on February 13, 2018, an armed robbery occurred at the AM/PM located at 1717 E. Vista Chino.

    In the early morning hours on February 13, 2018, an armed robbery occurred at the AM/PM located at 1717 E. Vista Chino.

Powered by Frankly