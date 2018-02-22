'You're a Winner!': How a Palm Springs Mother Was Harassed by a Scammer on Facebook

A Palm Springs woman is warning others about a scam on the internet. She says a Facebook account, claiming she has won a grand prize, harassed her when she refused to hand over personal information.

The Palm Springs woman, who does not wish to share her name, says the harassment started when she refused to go to a Walmart and set up a wire transfer.

The single mom of three says she enters contests daily with Publisher’s Clearing House.

STORY: Palm Springs Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Armed Robber

"The more games you play, the more chances you have to win," she says.

This week, she was hoping to win big because there’s supposed to be a grand prize winner announced on Friday. She received a message on Facebook saying she was a winner.

"All of a sudden, this popped up saying I won a big prize," she says.

The person at the other end claimed to be "Howie" from Publisher's Clearing House. They asked for her address and phone number to give her the prize money. She gave them her information, but then their requests made her uncomfortable.

STORY: TKB Bakery And Deli In Indio Named Yelp's Best

“They wanted my banking information,” she says. “I don't do that. I never do that.”

They even asked what bank she uses. She refused to hand over her banking information.

They claimed if she wired them $555, they would then pay her the remaining prize money and reimburse her that $555.

"They wouldn't leave me alone and demanded I go to Walmart and Western Union and give them the $550,” she says. “Then it got really crazy.”

The account sent her a photo of firearms with a message: Do you want to play?

Her brother took over from there and blocked the account. He also called the police, but there’s nothing that can be done because there wasn’t a deliberate threat on her life.

STORY: Police Investigating Potential Embezzlement at Desert Hot Springs High School

She wants to share her story to warn others to be careful who they accept messages from online.

"Don't pay attention to [a suspicious message]. Ignore it,” she says. “Delete it from your account immediately. Don't even respond to it."

She doesn’t believe there is anyone in her personal life who could be playing a trick on her. She’s also unsure if this is someone from overseas or in the United States.