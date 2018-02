The 2017-2018 Desert Hot Springs boys' basketball team is one to be remembered. For the first time in school history, the Golden Eagles captured their first CIF-SS playoff win. The team clinched 20 total wins this season, the most in program history, before losing 92-83 to Lompoc in the Division 4A quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles were led this season by seniors Darrell Johnson, Maurice Wright, and Joziah Winfrey.