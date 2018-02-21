TKB Bakery And Deli In Indio Named Yelp's Best

Every year Yelp releases it's list of Top 100 Places To Eat. The list features restaurants and bistros from coast to coast. This year, the number one spot went to a Coachella Valley favorite.

At TKB Bakery and Deli in Indio, the line starts outside. Inside, it is as packed as you might think.

"It's perfect. I actually dream about this meal," said patron Ali Kehl.

The line moves quickly because TKB is a well oiled machine.It is owned by the Sippel family and they have been making sandwiches for decades.

"This is where everything happens where the whole family works. And we've just been cranking out the same sandwiches from day one, the same service and we've been consistent. And the whole valley loves us just for that," said co-owner Melina Sippel.

And not just the valley. This year Yelp rated TKB 2018's number one best place to eat in America. And it;s no wonder why. They serve hundreds of customers every day.

"When I got the email saying I made the list, I kept scrolling down thinking I was in the middle or the end. I didn't expect to get number one this time. And I literally freaked out. I was like 'oh my god, we made number one," said Sippel.

But don't take Yelp's word for it. Just ask anyone who has eaten there.

"There's just so much flavor. It's really good," said patron Michael Rankin.

TKB has a sandwich for everyone.

"I'm a vegetarian and it's hard to find a good veggie sandwich. And it really is the bread that makes it," said Kelly McDaniel.

Bread that is baked fresh every single day. And of course everyone has their favorite sandwich.

"That one, pesto chicken ranch club," said Kehl.