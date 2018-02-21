Suspects Sought in Cathedral City Armed Robbery of Juveniles' Backpacks

Two men robbed a group of underage victims at gunpoint in Cathedral City Wednesday.
The robbery occurred at 12:40 p.m. in the 34250 block of Date Palm Drive. Police say two young men drove up to the victims, brandished a pistol, then took their backpacks.
Story: Palm Springs Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Armed Robber
The suspects were last seen driving through the parking lot of the Food 4 Less store at 34251 Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna. Responding officers conducted a search of the area, but did not find the getaway vehicle, described as a newer black four-door compact car with tinted windows, Luna said.
Story: Police Investigating Potential Embezzlement at Desert Hot Springs High School
The first suspect was described as white, in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as Hispanic, between 18 and 20 years old, wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue pants and a blue bandanna over his face.
Story: Two Strong Arm Robbery Suspects Arrested in Palm Desert
Anyone with information about the crime was encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.