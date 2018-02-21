Suspects Sought in Cathedral City Armed Robbery of Juveniles' Backpacks

Two men robbed a group of underage victims at gunpoint in Cathedral City Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at 12:40 p.m. in the 34250 block of Date Palm Drive. Police say two young men drove up to the victims, brandished a pistol, then took their backpacks.

The suspects were last seen driving through the parking lot of the Food 4 Less store at 34251 Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna. Responding officers conducted a search of the area, but did not find the getaway vehicle, described as a newer black four-door compact car with tinted windows, Luna said.

The first suspect was described as white, in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as Hispanic, between 18 and 20 years old, wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue pants and a blue bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information about the crime was encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.