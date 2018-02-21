Local Shop Raises $30K For Fallen Officers' Families - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rancho Mirage, CA

Local Shop Raises $30K For Fallen Officers' Families

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Luzdelia Caballero, Reporter/Weathercaster
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Rancho Mirage, CA -

It’s been over a year since palm springs officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call, and yet the valley community continues to rally to help their families heal. Brandini Toffee, in Rancho Mirage, was able to raise $30,000 to support the families of the fallen officers. 

Brandon Weimer, owner of Brandini Toffe, says that at firstm he didn't know if his goal of raising that much money was attainable.

"It was incredible at the time it sounded like a very big mission."

Story: Family Losses Everything in Two House Fires

However, he didn't want to sit and watch, while others thought of ways to help. So he launched a ten year anniversary tin and decided to give half the proceeds to the cause.

"3,000 tins later we have reached 30,000 dollars and we want to raise awareness that it’s never too late to give back."

Story: Dog Abandoned at Palm Desert Dog Park, Adopted on Valentines Day

Give back to two officers who gave their life protecting the valley.

“As a city, you can't help but to be proud. I mean, to think that police officers gave their life for us, they protected us. You, me, and everybody else. And to recognize their bravery, their courage and the ultimate sacrifice and to be honored this way is just heartwarming," said Ted Weill, a member of the council in Rancho Mirage.

Story: KMIR Cares: McCallum Theater

Not only is the community proud, but Officer Joe Cook, The President of the Palm Springs Police Officer's Association says that Gil and Lesley would be proud, too.

"The way the community has come forward and given money and donations, reached out in any way they can to help their families they would be very proud."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta

    Employees and Customers of Las Casuelas Quinta Shocked to Find it Closed

    Employees and Customers of Las Casuelas Quinta Shocked to Find it Closed

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-02-21 02:31:19 GMT

    People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta,  "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident.  Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...

    People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta,  "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident.  Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...

  • Whittier

    Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

    Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-02-21 19:08:57 GMT

    A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities. 

    A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities. 

  • Banning

    Woman's Body Found at Banning Home

    Woman's Body Found at Banning Home

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-02-21 18:21:06 GMT
    A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.

    The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.

    The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.

Powered by Frankly