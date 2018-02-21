Local Shop Raises $30K For Fallen Officers' Families

People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta, "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident. Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...
People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta, "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident. Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...
A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities.
A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities.
The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.
The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.