Local Shop Raises $30K For Fallen Officers' Families

It’s been over a year since palm springs officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call, and yet the valley community continues to rally to help their families heal. Brandini Toffee, in Rancho Mirage, was able to raise $30,000 to support the families of the fallen officers.

Brandon Weimer, owner of Brandini Toffe, says that at firstm he didn't know if his goal of raising that much money was attainable.

"It was incredible at the time it sounded like a very big mission."

However, he didn't want to sit and watch, while others thought of ways to help. So he launched a ten year anniversary tin and decided to give half the proceeds to the cause.

"3,000 tins later we have reached 30,000 dollars and we want to raise awareness that it’s never too late to give back."

Give back to two officers who gave their life protecting the valley.

“As a city, you can't help but to be proud. I mean, to think that police officers gave their life for us, they protected us. You, me, and everybody else. And to recognize their bravery, their courage and the ultimate sacrifice and to be honored this way is just heartwarming," said Ted Weill, a member of the council in Rancho Mirage.

Not only is the community proud, but Officer Joe Cook, The President of the Palm Springs Police Officer's Association says that Gil and Lesley would be proud, too.

"The way the community has come forward and given money and donations, reached out in any way they can to help their families they would be very proud."