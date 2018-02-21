Norco Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot People on College Campus Arrested

A Norco man suspected of threatening to shoot people on a local college campus was in custody Wednesday after detectives found several firearms including a loaded AR-15 in his bedroom, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were alerted about 9:40 a.m. Monday about the series of threats made on the suspect's Facebook page, which indicated he intended to shoot people on a local college campus, according to sheriff's Lt. Eric Briddick.

Investigators told NBC4 the school at the center of the alleged threats was Norco College.

"This is a significant incident, being able to stop a possible threat before it happens," said the sheriff's department spokesman Mike Vasquez.

The threats were deemed credible and authorities discovered the threats were being made from a residence in Norco, Briddick said. Deputies enlisted the help of the sheriff's Joint Terrorism Task Force, which consists of several law enforcement agencies including the FBI, for the investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspect's home in the 5000 block of Trail Street, Briddick Said. As the warrant was being executed, authorities arrested 27-year-old Jacob Ryan McBain.

Deputies recovered a loaded AR-15, two loaded handguns and a large amount of ammunition from McBain's bedroom, Briddick said.

McBain was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm, McBain said.

He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center and will appear in court at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Riverside Hall of Justice, according to online inmate records.

Students at Norco College were shaken by the news.

"Just the timing especially with the Florida shooting last week, it's scary knowing that there's a threat going on," said Norco College student Alexis Mendez.

According to his roommate, McBain works as a housekeeper at the Norco home where he was arrested Monday.

The roommate, not wishing to be identified, said he had "no idea" McBain had made any threats.

His roommate is also a friend who knew the suspect in Oregon, where McBain has a criminal record that includes a felony for stealing a car.

"He is not a bad guy. He is young and stupid," his roommate said.