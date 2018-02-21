Palm Springs Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Armed Robber

Palm Springs police Wednesday sought the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week.

The armed robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 at the am/pm store adjacent to the Arco gas station at the corner of Vista Chino and Sunrise Way.

Police say the man, whose face was covered with a bandanna, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He's believed to have made his getaway in a ``dark-colored compact sedan-type vehicle.''

Anyone with information on the robber's identity or whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Chris Jaeger of the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at (760) 323-8129, or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous report.