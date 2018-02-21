Police Investigating Potential Embezzlement at Desert Hot Springs High School

Police today were investigating reports of possible embezzlement occurring at Desert Hot Springs High School, the Palm Springs Unified School District confirmed.

School district officials said police were looking into suspicions of embezzlement from a school fund. Details, including who or how many people are suspected to be involved, were not disclosed due to the ongoing status of the investigation.

Story: Coachella Woman Charged for Alleged Identity Theft at Indian Wells Bank

``PSUSD officials have confirmed that the Desert Hot Springs Police Department is actively investigating possible embezzlement of a school fund at Desert Hot Springs High School,'' according to a statement released by the school district.

Story: Police Investigate Robbery at Indio Business, Suspect Wanted

The statement says the PSUSD cannot ``provide any additional information at this time due to this being an active investigation. More information will be provided once the investigation is complete and a decision is made on what, if any, charges may be filed by the District Attorney's Office.''

Desert Hot Springs police have not announced any arrests in connection with the investigation.