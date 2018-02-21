Police Investigating Potential Embezzlement at Desert Hot Spring - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Police Investigating Potential Embezzlement at Desert Hot Springs High School

Posted: Updated:
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Police today were investigating reports of possible embezzlement occurring at Desert Hot Springs High School, the Palm Springs Unified School District confirmed.

School district officials said police were looking into suspicions of embezzlement from a school fund. Details, including who or how many people are suspected to be involved, were not disclosed due to the ongoing status of the investigation.

Story: Coachella Woman Charged for Alleged Identity Theft at Indian Wells Bank

``PSUSD officials have confirmed that the Desert Hot Springs Police Department is actively investigating possible embezzlement of a school fund at Desert Hot Springs High School,'' according to a statement released by the school district.

Story: Police Investigate Robbery at Indio Business, Suspect Wanted

The statement says the PSUSD cannot ``provide any additional information at this time due to this being an active investigation. More information will be provided once the investigation is complete and a decision is made on what, if any, charges may be filed by the District Attorney's Office.''

Desert Hot Springs police have not announced any arrests in connection with the investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta

    Employees and Customers of Las Casuelas Quinta Shocked to Find it Closed

    Employees and Customers of Las Casuelas Quinta Shocked to Find it Closed

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-02-21 02:31:19 GMT

    People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta,  "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident.  Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...

    People were stunned to find the doors of Las Casuelas Quinta,  "Gosh, it's you know, the padlock is on the door, I'm not sure what's going on to tell you the truth," said long time La Quinta resident Kellie Kennedy. "I wanted to bring my friend here to Las Casuelas, cause I just love their food and ... they're not open their door's chained," said Shelley Gagnet, a part time resident.  Several employees tell KMIR News, they too were shocked when they&nb...

  • Whittier

    Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

    Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-02-21 19:08:57 GMT

    A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities. 

    A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities. 

  • Banning

    Woman's Body Found at Banning Home

    Woman's Body Found at Banning Home

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-02-21 18:21:06 GMT
    A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.

    The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.

    The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.

Powered by Frankly