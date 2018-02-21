Two Strong Arm Robbery Suspects Arrested in Palm Desert

Two men suspected of committing a strong arm robbery in Palm Desert were in custody Wednesday.

The robbery was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 73000 block of Highway 111, said sheriff's Sgt. Brent Irvine.

One suspect grabbed a woman's purse, Irvine said. She was not injured. The purse snatcher fled in a white sedan driven by another man. Officers searching the area found the car and detained the occupants, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Lukesh and 22-year-old Damon Sepulveda, both of Yucaipa, according to Irvine.

The men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Riverside County Jail, Irvine said.

