Rape Suspect Consumed Poisonous Mixture During Ventura County Pu

Los Angeles

Rape Suspect Consumed Poisonous Mixture During Ventura County Pursuit: CHP


Los Angeles, CA -

A man wanted in connection with a Los Angeles-area rape died Wednesday at the end of a pursuit in Ventura County.

The man likely consumed a poisonous mixture of sodium chloride and potassium cyanide before striking a median on the 101 Freeway near Seward Avenue, authorities said. The man earlier told officer he was suicidal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Details about the crime for which the driver was sought were not immediately available. 

The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions near Seaward Avenue for the investigation.

Authorities said earlier that shots were fired, but later said there was no gunfire.

