Student Arrested After Security Guard Overhears School Shooting Threat

A security guard helped thwart a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned downat a Florida high school.

The Associated Press, citing a department spokesperson, said that deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home. Officials wouldn't provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

An attorney for the school district said the student apparently had a problem with a teacher's rule banning headphones. Robert Jacobsen, general counsel for the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, said Wednesday that the boy didn't like the headphone rule but that school officials don't have any other information about concerns regarding the student.

Jacobsen said a school resource officer overheard the boy mumble to himself Friday that he was going to bring a gun to campus in three weeks. He said the school "felt there was enough there to call law enforcement."