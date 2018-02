Police today were investigating the discovery of a woman's body at a Banning home.

The woman -- who was only identified as a Banning resident -- was found at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of North Hathaway Street, according to the Riverside County coroner's office. The coroner's release does not indicate a cause of death.

The Banning Police Department is conducting an investigation into the body's discovery.