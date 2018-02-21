Man Charged With Murder in Banning Woman's Death

A 20-year-old Beaumont man was charged today with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a Banning residence.

Devonta Eugene Leonard, who also faces a child endangerment charge, is due at the Banning Justice Center this afternoon for arraignment. The victim was found about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Hathaway Street after officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call.

Story: Suspect in 19-Year-old Stepdaughter's Murder Believed to be in Mexico

The woman's name and age were being withheld. A coroner's release identifies her only as a Banning resident.

Story: Missing Hikers Bodies Found Embracing Each Other

Leonard's relationship, if any, to the woman was not disclosed by police, who also did not specify the cause of death. But the criminal complaint filed against Leonard includes a gun use enhancement.