As an 11 year old, Yucca Valley BMX racer Kuylee Pettit qualified for the the UCI BMX World Championships and The State Games of America. One year later and Petitit has done it again. Pettit punched her ticket to the 2018 UCI BMX World Championships in Baku, Azerbijon racing at the Winter Nationals in Phoenix , Arizona this past weekend. The Winter Nationals was the first of two world qualifiers. Pettit qualified in the 13 girls' expert 20' and 16-and-under girls' cruiser.