'Trump Chicken' Spotted Cruising Near Alcatraz, Pier 39 in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -

The inflatable chicken that bears an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump, and shows up at protests around the country, was spotted in San Francisco over the weekend.

In this particular rendition, "Trump Chicken" - as it's popularly known - showed up on a boat near Alcatraz, the former prison turned tourist attraction.

It was also spotted on Pier 39, and in the bay in the shadow of the San Francisco skyline (Salesforce Tower included) behind it.

The event - a form of protest of Trump right before President's Day - was planned for Monday, but took place over the weekend due to high winds.

The inflatable bird was wearing a striped prison shirt, with the number “prisoner number” 00045. Organizers behind the protest tweeted out photos of the event:

  • Family Losses Everything in Two House Fires

    A single mother and her five young children were left with nowhere to go after two separate house fires took everything from them. Kiara Zarate said the fires happened within a month period. She remembers the dates of the fires clearly; first one happened just a week before giving birth, while the second fire happened on Saturday, just three weeks after welcoming her newborn.  Zarate said, "I don't want to burden my kids with th...
  • Desert Hot Springs

    Victim in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting Identified

    One person is dead following a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police do not have a suspect in custody, 

  • Fergie says 'tried my best' after national anthem blowback

    Fergie tried something a little different with her national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, and not everybody was cheering.
