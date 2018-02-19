Teen Hero Shot 5 Times at Fla. School Gets Visit From Sheriff - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Teen Hero Shot 5 Times at Fla. School Gets Visit From Sheriff

Posted: Updated:

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot multiple times while trying to save his classmates during last week's mass shooting was visited in the hospital by Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel said he was "honored" to visit with 15-year-old Anthony Borges Sunday, just days after the shooting at the Parkland school that claimed 17 lives.

"His family shared that Anthony was shot five times in Wednesday's school attack," BSO tweeted, along with a picture of Israel and Borges. "Fortunately, he is recovering -- but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all the other victims of this horrific criminal act."

Borges is being hailed a hero for his efforts to save other students during the shooting. A GoFundMe page set up for his family said Borges saved about 20 other students as he attempted to close and lock a classroom door.

He ended up shot in both legs, had his upper left thigh bone shattered, and had a bullet go through his back. "He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable," the post says.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $110,000 of its original goal of $5,000 in just three days.

Officials with Broward Health said that four patients remained hospitalized as of Sunday night, with all in fair condition.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family First

    Three Local Sisters Giving Back to Deserving Students

    Three Local Sisters Giving Back to Deserving Students

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-02-19 04:46:17 GMT

    The Coachella Valley is home to the Kamoei sisters. They all graduated from Coachella Valley High School not too long ago, the eldest is class of 2005. But at their young age, Bahareh, Bita and Sara run their own real estate company. "Because we are all from the desert we have so much knowledge, like local knowledge of every city in the desert," Bita said. "The Coachella Valley has just been growing so much over the past few years" Real estate is not w...

    The Coachella Valley is home to the Kamoei sisters. They all graduated from Coachella Valley High School not too long ago, the eldest is class of 2005. But at their young age, Bahareh, Bita and Sara run their own real estate company. "Because we are all from the desert we have so much knowledge, like local knowledge of every city in the desert," Bita said. "The Coachella Valley has just been growing so much over the past few years" Real estate is not w...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Thermal

    Ex-Thermal Teacher Convicted in Child Sex Case

    Ex-Thermal Teacher Convicted in Child Sex Case

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-02-16 00:26:52 GMT

    Anthony Robert Korwin, 59, of Vista, a former green energy and technology teacher at Desert Mirage High, was convicted Wednesday.

    Anthony Robert Korwin, 59, of Vista, a former green energy and technology teacher at Desert Mirage High, was convicted Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly