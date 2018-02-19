World Premiere Set for Frank Sinatra Documentary on Palm Springs Connection

The world premiere of a new documentary detailing Frank Sinatra's connection to Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley at large will premiere tomorrow during the Modernism Week celebration held through Sunday.

``Sinatra in Palm Springs -- The Place He Called Home,'' explores the singer's attachment to the Coachella Valley, which he called home for nearly half a century.

The 92-minute film, directed by Rancho Mirage resident Leo Zahn, spans Sinatra's post-World War II life and his Palm Springs residency beginning in 1947. The film also follows his marriages to Ava Gardner and Barbara Sinatra, and his move to Rancho Mirage in 1954.

Following the screening, a question-and-answer segment with Zahn and others will be held.

An hors d'ouerve and hosted cocktail reception will also be held after the screening at the newly restored Ingleside Inn, the historic hotel formerly owned by Palm Springs legend Mel Haber.

Tuesday's showing is sold out, but tickets are available for a second showing on Sunday morning, and can be found at www.ticketderby.com/event/250764.

