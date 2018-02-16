Police Investigate Robbery at Indio Business, Suspect Wanted

Indio police are investigating a robbery at a business in the 81900 block of Hwy 111 near Monroe Street. Police say the GameStop at that location was robbed around 2:05pm.

The suspect entered the business and showed a small dark hand gun before gaining access to the cash register. It is unknown how much money was taken and if any items were stolen during the robbery.

The suspect, who got away on foot, is described as a dark Hispanic male in all black clothing. Police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect.