Flames Destroy RV in Cathedral City Resort Park

Firefighters in Cathedral City responded to reports of a fire around 2:00pm Friday at the Desert Shadows Resort RV Park.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters discovered an RV engulfed in flames near the intersection of Desert Shadow Drive and Mira Vista Street. The owner of the RV says he noticed the fire around his recreational vehicle and attempted to move it before realizing the flames were coming from the RV.

The fire caused a nearby mobile home to catch fire as well, but it is not known the extent of damage it caused. Fire crews had the flames fully extinguished within about 30 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of Koski Photography.