Coachella Woman Charged for Alleged Identity Theft at Indian Wells Bank

A 35-year-old Coachella woman who allegedly tried to pass a forged check at an Indian Wells bank was charged today with identity theft.

Esther Montoya, who was arrested last Thursday near Airport Boulevard and Avenue 51 in Coachella, is accused in a Jan. 4 fraud involving a bank in the 74000 block of Highway 111, according to sheriff's Sgt. Randy Vasquez.

An investigation that took place over the following month led law enforcement to her Coachella home. She allegedly tried to flee, but ``was soon apprehended a short distance away,'' Vasquez said.

Montoya, who pleaded not guilty to a single felony count of identity theft, is scheduled to return to court March 1 for a felony settlement conference. She's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.