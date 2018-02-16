Police: Medical Condition Possibly Caused Woman's Fatal Palm Springs Crash

A woman who crashed into a concrete wall at a Palm Springs apartment complex died of her injuries at a hospital, police said Friday.

Police believe a medical condition may have caused the unidentified woman to crash her car at 4:53 p.m. Thursday into a wall at the San Jacinto Village apartment complex at 2925 Escoba Drive, just off East Palm Canyon Drive.

The woman was traveling down East Palm Canyon Drive when her red compact Toyota went across the westbound lanes, then left the roadway via an embankment and crashed into a concrete wall in the dumpster area of the apartment complex, according to Palm Springs police.

The woman, who was the lone occupant of the car, did not crash into any other vehicles and no one else was injured.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash was asked to contact the Palm Springs Pol ice Department Traffic Division at (760) 323-8125.