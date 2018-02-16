Rancho Mirage Opts Out Of CVAG Traffic Signal Plan

First it was CV Link. Now the city of Rancho Mirage is saying no again. This time to the Coachella Valley Association of Governments plan to synchronize every traffic signal in the Coachella Valley.

Every city in the desert is on board except for one. In Rancho Mirage, city officials say they can do it better.

"We will not be joining any program like that. We have a lot of money invested in synchronization and it works fine for us," said Rancho Mirage council member Dana Hobart.

But the Coachella Valley Association of Governments believes that by synchronizing traffic signals throughout the Coachella Valley, drivers will move through the desert more efficiently and make fewer stops, resulting in reduced fuel consumption, reduced emissions and better air quality. But in Rancho Mirage, city officials aren't keen on the thought of handing the reins over to CVAG.

"There is no obligation that we have to join CVAG and create this third level of government above all of the rest of us, giving away the autonomy that comes with our city," said Hobart.

Representatives from CVAG say the city's decision not to participate could create traffic flow problems and result in longer wait times for drivers.

"They don't believe that there will be a difference. They are just trying to put pressure on us," Hobart said.

The city says they will cooperate with providing CVAG with information on traffic flow within the city limits. But is there any bad blood between CVAG and the city of Rancho Mirage?

"I don't think there is any bad blood but there is a rubbing, there is a friction that is natural," said Hobart.

CVAG's executive committee is scheduled to vote on the project for final approval on February 26th.