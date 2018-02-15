Community Remembers Artist Paul Bellardo As Modernism Week Kicks Off

As Modernism Week 2018 begins Thursday, the Palm Springs Community is remembering the life of artist, Paul Bellardo.

He died in July of 2017 at the age of 92 but this week, his legacy is on display through his ceramic art, all made of a little clay, some water and an abundance of passion.

Those ingredients help artists at Silica Studios in Palm Springs, create their own masterpieces.

"And now, I'm trimming the bottoms and then I will decorate them with under glaze," said Candis Good.

Her inspiration comes from Paul Bellardo who silently watches over his cherished pieces of art in the room next to where she sits sculpting her own pieces of art.

"In his eyes, you can see how much he loved life and how much he loved what he was doing," said Kaye Ballard, a retired actress/singer and distant relative to Bellardo.

Bellardo's talent began at a young age and it wasn't long before he opened up his own gallery, Bellardo LTD in New York City's Greenwich Village. Years later, Ballard invited her distant relative out to the desert for a visit.

"And the minute he came here, he loved it," she said.

Soon, he retired and moved to the Coachella Valley but his love for sculpting never died.

"Truly loved this studio and just looked forward to every day he'd come," said Ballard.

This was his artistic family. He taught, he mentored and he thrived with the wet clay running along each of his fingertips. Each piece of art was a reminder of just how talented Bellardo was.

"Very, very proud of everything I had of his," said Ballard.

And just like with his thousands of customers around the world, Ballard knew his art was worth every penny.

"I had to pay for everything, but he went as far to say, you can have two percent off," she said.

It wasn't about the money though. Like many, it was about the life he sculpted out of simple clay.

Now, Bellardo's artwork is on display at the Silica Studio in Palm Springs for Modernism Week 2018.

A sale and reception for his sculpture art will start at 5 pm on Friday, February 16 and go until 10 pm. All pieces of art will be on sale throughout the entire week as well.

Silica Studios is located at 752 S Williams Road in Palm Springs.

Studio hours are: Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm.