Border Patrol Arrests Man with Methamphetamine

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man in possession of methamphetamine Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred February 14 at approximately 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle with five occupants approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. During an immigration inspection, Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further investigation.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents removed the occupants from the vehicle to question each person separately. As a safety precaution, Agents conducted a pat down of each person for weapons.

During the pat down for weapons, Border Patrol Agents felt something in the man’s pocket they believed to be narcotics. The agents removed the object from the pocket to find that it was two balloons filled with methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 147.5 grams and had an estimated street value of $2950. The man, a 39-year-old United States citizen, and narcotics were turned-over to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector agents have seized more than 378.20 pounds of methamphetamine.