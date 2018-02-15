Electronic Recyclables Will Get You Into Riverside County Fair for Free

Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival goers who bring electronic recyclables from home can get into the 72nd annual fair in Indio for free Wednesday.

Attendees can get in free by bringing in used electronic recyclables to either the fair's main gate or Gate 6 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will accept items such as cell phones, telephones, tablets, radios, DVD players/recorders, receivers, ink cartridges and computer peripherals such as a mouse, keyboard, driver or reader. Business waste, automotive batteries, single-use alkaline batteries and lead acid batteries will not be accepted, nor will other household hazardous wastes.

County officials say the promotion is part of an effort to keep hazardous materials out of county landfills.

The annual fair continues through Feb. 25 and has exceeded 100,000 visitors since it opened last Friday.

Other fair festivities yet to come include musical performances by Lou Gramm, founding member of Foreigner, and Super Fiesta, as well as a special Thursday ceremony honoring Desert Hot Springs resident and veteran Edward G. Johnson, who helped bring the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Moving Wall to the city in 2011. The wall made its return to the city last June. For more information, visit www.datefest.org.