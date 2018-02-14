Victim in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting Identified - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Victim in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting Identified

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

The Riverside County coroner's office Tuesday identified 49-year-old Joseph Slaten of Desert Hot Springs as the victim of a fatal shooting in the city.

Police responded at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to an address in the 12000 block of Avenida Alta Loma. Slaten was pronounced dead at the residence, the coroner said.

At least one other person was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Police have not identified a suspect.

