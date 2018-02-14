Victim in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting Identified

A single mother and her five young children were left with nowhere to go after two separate house fires took everything from them. Kiara Zarate said the fires happened within a month period. She remembers the dates of the fires clearly; first one happened just a week before giving birth, while the second fire happened on Saturday, just three weeks after welcoming her newborn. Zarate said, "I don't want to burden my kids with th...

A single mother and her five young children were left with nowhere to go after two separate house fires took everything from them. Kiara Zarate said the fires happened within a month period. She remembers the dates of the fires clearly; first one happened just a week before giving birth, while the second fire happened on Saturday, just three weeks after welcoming her newborn. Zarate said, "I don't want to burden my kids with th...