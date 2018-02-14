Suspect in Desert Hot Springs Murder Case Arrested in Los Angeles

Anthony Webb, 38, was arrested last Thursday at his San Pedro home after allegedly barricading himself inside the residence. Webb is accused of killing 49-year-old Joseph Slaten of Desert Hot Springs. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to an address in the 12000 block of Avenida Alta Loma. Slaten was pronounced dead at the residence, the coroner said.
A female victim was also injured in the shooting, but has not been identified. Her condition remains unknown at this time. Webb is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center.
Monday, March 5 2018
Smoking e-cigarettes delivers cancer-causing chemicals that get into the body — and popular fruity flavors appear to be the worst, researchers reported Monday. They said teenagers who try vaping are poisoning themselves with many of the same chemicals that make traditional cigarettes so deadly. Tests on teenagers show that those who smoke tobacco-based cigarettes have the highest levels of these chemicals in their bodies, but those who vape e-cigarettes also have higher levels...
