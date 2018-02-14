Suspect in Desert Hot Springs Murder Case Arrested in Los Angele - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Suspect in Desert Hot Springs Murder Case Arrested in Los Angeles

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Murder and attempted murder charges have been filed against a Los Angeles County resident accused of killing a man and injuring a woman during a Feb. 14 shooting in Desert Hot Springs.

Anthony Webb, 38, was arrested last Thursday at his San Pedro home after allegedly barricading himself inside the residence. Webb is accused of killing 49-year-old Joseph Slaten of Desert Hot Springs. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to an address in the 12000 block of Avenida Alta Loma. Slaten was pronounced dead at the residence, the coroner said.

A female victim was also injured in the shooting, but has not been identified. Her condition remains unknown at this time. Webb is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center.

