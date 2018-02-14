One Dead in Desert Hot Springs Shooting Wednesday Night - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

One person is dead following a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but say they are following leads.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Avenida Alta Loma according to Desert Hot Springs Police. When authorities arrived, they say a man was dead at the scene and a female victim was inside the car with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police will not release details on whether the two knew each other. They are still investigating details about how the shooting happened.

This is still an active investigation and we will update with details as soon as they become available. Police say there is no known danger to the public at this time.

