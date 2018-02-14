One Dead in Desert Hot Springs Shooting Wednesday Night

One person is dead following a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but say they are following leads.
The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Avenida Alta Loma according to Desert Hot Springs Police. When authorities arrived, they say a man was dead at the scene and a female victim was inside the car with a gunshot wound.
Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-02-15 00:22:23 GMT
"It was the scariest thing ever," said the mother of one boy who was inside of Stoneman Douglas High School when shots were fired Wednesday afternoon. "All I could hear was him yelling, 'There's a shooting at school mom, there's a shooting at school.' So I just told him 'Run baby, run, run run, run." There are numerous fatalities and 14 victims were taken to local hospitals following the shooting, Broward County officials said. Parents spoke to NBC 6 to describe...
"It was the scariest thing ever," said the mother of one boy who was inside of Stoneman Douglas High School when shots were fired Wednesday afternoon. "All I could hear was him yelling, 'There's a shooting at school mom, there's a shooting at school.' So I just told him 'Run baby, run, run run, run." There are numerous fatalities and 14 victims were taken to local hospitals following the shooting, Broward County officials said. Parents spoke to NBC 6 to describe...
Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us." He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us." He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623