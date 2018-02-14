Baby Meredith Fights For His Life

A family is torn and holding on to hope as their four-month-old baby fights for his life. Sweet baby James Lee Meredith suffers from a very rare, but severe birth defect, where much of the abdominal organs are exposed, among other complications. Now, he, and his family, are living day by day, praying for a miracle.

His dad, Mike Meredith, works from home and spends day and night watching over his little boy in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Baby James was born in September at Loma Linda Hospital, where doctors realized he had a birth defect called Omphalocele and Cloacal Exstrophy. Just to get an idea of how rare it is, less than 1 in 500,000 babies are born with this condition. In fact, when describing the defect, one of his doctors said:

"There is no number, it's like he was struck by lightning... twice."

Consequently, right now the baby's abdominal organs are exposed, but it doesn’t stop there. This little fighter also has a split pelvis, penis and scrotum, a sealed anus and a tethered spine. Now, baby James is expected to have an 8- to -10 hour reconstructive surgery with specialists from around the world.

Surgeons plan to break and reset both of his hips, enclose his bladder, and reconstruct his penis and scrotum. The most remarkable part about this all is that even though this family faces many challenges, the say that baby James is the sweetest, most loving little baby boy and his positivity inspires them to stay strong and never lose hope.

If you would like to help the Meredith family, visit the crowd funding site below.

