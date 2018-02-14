6,250 Red Roses: A Look inside the Desert's Oldest Flower Shop on Valentine's Day

A total of 6,250 red roses: That’s how many roses Palm Springs Florist ordered for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The city’s oldest flower shop knows a thing or two about love. This will be their 71st Valentine’s Day. Jordan Hall’s grandfather opened this flower shop in 1947.

STORY: 'Love is Louder' Campaign Combats Bullying in Coachella Valley

“I recommend you buy from your local florist,” says Hall. “You get more bang for your buck, you don’t get hit with any hidden fees.”

Valentine’s Day is the shop’s second-busiest day of the year, after Mother’s Day, but they say this is when they make the most money, despite the high price of a red rose for the holiday from the growers.

Designers have been putting in long hours for Valentine's Day. They prepare for this day months in advance! There will be around 275 orders going out this day of love.

STORY: Holocaust Survivor, CHP Officer and Others Receive Palm Springs Human Rights Award

For the procrastinators, they’re prepared up until minutes before they close on Valentine’s day.

“There are always guys who wait until the very last minute. Valentine’s Day is the same day every year, but there’s something even for the procrastinator,” says Michael Johnson, a designer at Palm Springs Florist. “And just a friendly reminder, order early next year.”