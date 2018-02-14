6,250 Red Roses: A Look inside the Desert's Oldest Flower Shop o - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

6,250 Red Roses: A Look inside the Desert's Oldest Flower Shop on Valentine's Day

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palm Springs, CA -

A total of 6,250 red roses: That’s how many roses Palm Springs Florist ordered for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The city’s oldest flower shop knows a thing or two about love. This will be their 71st Valentine’s Day. Jordan Hall’s grandfather opened this flower shop in 1947.

STORY: 'Love is Louder' Campaign Combats Bullying in Coachella Valley

“I recommend you buy from your local florist,” says Hall. “You get more bang for your buck, you don’t get hit with any hidden fees.”

Valentine’s Day is the shop’s second-busiest day of the year, after Mother’s Day, but they say this is when they make the most money, despite the high price of a red rose for the holiday from the growers.

Designers have been putting in long hours for Valentine's Day. They prepare for this day months in advance! There will be around 275 orders going out this day of love.

STORY: Holocaust Survivor, CHP Officer and Others Receive Palm Springs Human Rights Award

For the procrastinators, they’re prepared up until minutes before they close on Valentine’s day.

“There are always guys who wait until the very last minute. Valentine’s Day is the same day every year, but there’s something even for the procrastinator,” says Michael Johnson, a designer at Palm Springs Florist. “And just a friendly reminder, order early next year.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...

  • Palm Springs, CA

    New Hotel Project Stalled By Reputation of Former Rowdy Hot Spot

    New Hotel Project Stalled By Reputation of Former Rowdy Hot Spot

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-02-14 01:49:14 GMT

    The Hacienda Cantina in Palm Springs created a lot of complaints by nearby residents. The pool party no longer exists, but its reputation is impacting how the city looks at similar venues. And that means trouble for one project in particular. 

    The Hacienda Cantina in Palm Springs created a lot of complaints by nearby residents. The pool party no longer exists, but its reputation is impacting how the city looks at similar venues. And that means trouble for one project in particular. 

  • Trump wants to replace food stamps with ‘Blue Apron-type program’

    Trump wants to replace food stamps with ‘Blue Apron-type program’

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-02-13 21:18:54 GMT
    The Trump administration is thinking inside the box. President Donald Trump wants to drastically scale back food stamps and replace them with a "food box" delivery program — like Blue Apron. Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told reporters on Monday about the plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to redesign the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) as "America's Harvest Box." Under the plan, more th...
    The Trump administration is thinking inside the box. President Donald Trump wants to drastically scale back food stamps and replace them with a "food box" delivery program — like Blue Apron. Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told reporters on Monday about the plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to redesign the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) as "America's Harvest Box." Under the plan, more th...
Powered by Frankly