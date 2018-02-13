Setting-up "CAMP" in Downtown Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Modernism Week Begins Thursday

Setting-up "CAMP" in Downtown Palm Springs

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Max Rodriguez, Video Journalist
Connect

They are pounding nails and painting sidewalks in Downtown Palm Springs, they are building a "CAMP" right in front of the art museum.

"CAMP", Community And Meeting Place, is the headquarter for Modernism Week, that begins on Thursday, and visitors like Nancy Hoffmann and Margot Milias, marvel at the transformation of the event.

Hoffmann said, "It's creative, it's interesting, certainly more interesting than the golf course tends to be."

The week long event celebrates the design of the desert, from historic homes to contemporary art.

The event's CEO, Chris Mobley, said they began their planning several months ago.

Mobley said, "We put our heads together for about four to five months coming up with something new to keep people coming back."

He said this year they are adding more free events and expanding their showings outside of Palm Springs. And Mobley said the appeal of Modernism Week is winning over former skeptics.

"My parents, I try to get them out here for years for Modernism Week and they are like well we don't like mid-century architecture," Mobley said. "And I say it is a lot more than that, it's fashion, it's culture, it's parties, it's high energy so come on out, they came out two years ago, they've been back ever since, they absolutely love it."

And his folks will be amongst the 100,000 people expect through out the many events. Events even New Yorkers like Hoffmann, said blow her away, "This is a wonderful, wonderful treat to be here, I had no idea."

You may find a full list of Modernism Week events here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...

  • Indio

    Man Stabbed in Indio, Suspect at Large

    Man Stabbed in Indio, Suspect at Large

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-13 00:14:40 GMT

    A man was stabbed in unincorporated Indio today and his attacker remained at large.

    A man was stabbed in unincorporated Indio today and his attacker remained at large.

  • Palm Springs, CA

    Cyclist Says Tour De Palm Springs Crash Could Have Been Prevented

    Cyclist Says Tour De Palm Springs Crash Could Have Been Prevented

    Monday, February 12 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-13 01:18:26 GMT

    After a man was killed during the 2018 Tour De Palm Springs, a cyclist who takes part in the event every year says the crash could have have been prevented. 

    After a man was killed during the 2018 Tour De Palm Springs, a cyclist who takes part in the event every year says the crash could have have been prevented. 

Powered by Frankly