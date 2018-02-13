'Love is Louder' Campaign Combats Bullying in Coachella Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

'Love is Louder' Campaign Combats Bullying in Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Connect

Students at Raymond Cree Middle School got a lesson in love Tuesday, part of the "Love is Louder" Campaign aimed at combating bullying at schools across the country and here in the Coachella Valley.

It's Valentines week and love is in the air but it's a different kind of love, one that's helping empower these students to stand up to hate.

"I would be afraid that something like that would happen to me or they would turn towards me," said Katie Hanes, a 7th grader at Raymond Cree Middle School.

But Hanes has found her inner strength against bullies, especially because she was bullied.

"It makes you feel not important and worthless...it's not a good feeling i would wish upon anybody," she said.

Every seven minutes a child is bullied. In those cases, adult intervene about four percent of the time, fellow classmates intervene around 11 percent but about 85 percent of the time no one steps at all.

That can lead to dangerous thoughts and actions. Suicide remains the leading cause of death among children under 14. Those rates have grown more than 50 percent over the last three decades...

"The key message needs to be, look...no matter the stress, the anxiety, the depression you're going through, you are loved," said Brent Scarpo, a documentary director, author and public speaker.

Scarpo and his companion Sophia, his six-year-old dog, travel the country to speak at assemblies such as this one at Raymond Cree Middle School.
He's also the director of the 1999 documentary, Journey to a Hate Free Millennium. It's an investigation into hate crimes in America, from the Matthew Shepard murder, the dragging death of James Byrd Junior and the Columbine School shootings.

"That, as we were entering the new millennium was going to be the new talking point, sadly i was correct," said Scarpo

In 2018, almost 20 years later, his documentary is eerily relevant.

"Even though this is a very chaotic time, it usually takes chaos in order for the peace to rise," said Scarpo.

His main goal is to help turn the tables, starting with that simple little four letter word, Love.

Scarpo's documentary will be screened on April 21st at 7:30pm on the Raymond Cree Middle School campus. It's free and open to the public.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...

  • Indio

    Man Stabbed in Indio, Suspect at Large

    Man Stabbed in Indio, Suspect at Large

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-13 00:14:40 GMT

    A man was stabbed in unincorporated Indio today and his attacker remained at large.

    A man was stabbed in unincorporated Indio today and his attacker remained at large.

  • Palm Springs, CA

    Cyclist Says Tour De Palm Springs Crash Could Have Been Prevented

    Cyclist Says Tour De Palm Springs Crash Could Have Been Prevented

    Monday, February 12 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-13 01:18:26 GMT

    After a man was killed during the 2018 Tour De Palm Springs, a cyclist who takes part in the event every year says the crash could have have been prevented. 

    After a man was killed during the 2018 Tour De Palm Springs, a cyclist who takes part in the event every year says the crash could have have been prevented. 

Powered by Frankly