Former Cathedral City Councilman Chuck Vasquez Dies in Hospital

Former Cathedral City Councilman Chuck Vasquez died Monday, one week after undergoing open heart surgery, according to a post on his Facebook page posted by his pastor.

Funeral services were pending for Vasquez, who was 62. ``I wanted to let you know that today Chuck Vasquez went home to be with Jesus,'' Patricia Chesterman, pastor of the Calvary Christian Church in Cathedral City, wrote late Monday. ``He spent his last moments doing what he loved. Ministering to others, showing the love of Jesus ...''

The cause of Vasquez's death was not announced, but posts he made on his Facebook page indicate that he underwent double bypass surgery last week at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

The longtime Cathedral City resident served on the council for nearly a decade before resigning in 2014 upon being charged with misappropriation of city funds. He pleaded guilty to three felony counts of embezzlement by a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of grand theft and filing false documents and was sentenced to three years probation.

Local leaders offered their condolences following the news of his passing. Cathedral City Mayor Pro-Tem Greg Pettis posted: ``RIP my friend, Chuck Vasquez. You gave so much, your heart just gave out.''

Cathedral City Councilman Mark Carnevale wrote: ``Chuck did so much good work in the name of the lord. Now he is with him.''

Indio City Councilman Glenn Miller called Vasquez a ``very good man who gave so much back to his church, community and city. He is looking down on us (now) and smiling.''

Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez posted: ``RIP Chuck Vasquez. My condolences to the family.''

