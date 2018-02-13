CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Released for Winter Sports

It's what teams work towards all season long, the post season. 32 De Anza and Desert Valley League teams awaited their fate over the weekend and on Monday, CIF-SS brackets were released. Below is this weeks playoff schedule for the 32 local teams.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Girls' water polo

D4: Xavier Prep at Brea Olinda

D6: Palm Springs at Valley View

Girls’ soccer

D5: Sage Hill at Cathedral City

D6: Palm Springs at Arrowhead Christian

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Boys’ basketball

3A: Marina at La Quinta

3A: Palm Desert at Paloma Valley

3A: Palm Springs at Notre Dame (Riverside)

3AA: Tustin at Rancho Mirage

4A: DHS at Katella

4A: Shadow Hills at Carnegie

Boys’ soccer

D4: Cathedral City at Colton

D4: Ruben Ayala at Palm Springs

D5: Coachella Valley at Hillcrest

Girls' water polo

D3: Palm Desert at Dana Hills

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Girls’ basketball

3A: Shadow Hills at Hemet

4A: Crean Lutheran at Cathedral City

4A: Coachella Valley at Aquinas

4A: Chadwick at La Quinta

4A: Rancho Mirage at Nogales

4AA: Palm Desert at La Sierra

5A: Palm Valley at Tarbut V'torah

5AA: Xavier Prep at Ramona Convent

Girls’ soccer

D4: Apple Valley/Diamond Ranch at La Quinta

D4: Barstow at Palm Desert

D5: San Dimas at Rancho Mirage

D6: University Prep/Heritage at Coachella Valley

D7: Desert Mirage at Providence (Burbank)

Girls' water polo

D4: Esperanza/Yucaipa at La Quinta

FRIDAY’S GAMES

D3: Bloomington at La Quinta

D4: Cathedral City/Colton at Desert Mirage

D4: Woodbridge/Buena Park at Palm Desert

D5: Desert Hot Springs at Sierra Vista

Visit https://cifss.org/ for full schedule.