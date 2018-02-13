CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Released for Winter Sports

It's what teams work towards all season long, the post season. 32 De Anza and Desert Valley League teams awaited their fate over the weekend and on Monday, CIF-SS brackets were released. Below is this weeks playoff schedule for the 32 local teams.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Girls' water polo
D4: Xavier Prep at Brea Olinda
D6: Palm Springs at Valley View
Girls’ soccer
D5: Sage Hill at Cathedral City
D6: Palm Springs at Arrowhead Christian
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys’ basketball
3A: Marina at La Quinta
3A: Palm Desert at Paloma Valley
3A: Palm Springs at Notre Dame (Riverside)
3AA: Tustin at Rancho Mirage
4A: DHS at Katella
4A: Shadow Hills at Carnegie
Boys’ soccer
D4: Cathedral City at Colton
D4: Ruben Ayala at Palm Springs
D5: Coachella Valley at Hillcrest
Girls' water polo
D3: Palm Desert at Dana Hills
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Girls’ basketball
3A: Shadow Hills at Hemet
4A: Crean Lutheran at Cathedral City
4A: Coachella Valley at Aquinas
4A: Chadwick at La Quinta
4A: Rancho Mirage at Nogales
4AA: Palm Desert at La Sierra
5A: Palm Valley at Tarbut V'torah
5AA: Xavier Prep at Ramona Convent
Girls’ soccer
D4: Apple Valley/Diamond Ranch at La Quinta
D4: Barstow at Palm Desert
D5: San Dimas at Rancho Mirage
D6: University Prep/Heritage at Coachella Valley
D7: Desert Mirage at Providence (Burbank)
Girls' water polo
D4: Esperanza/Yucaipa at La Quinta
FRIDAY’S GAMES
D3: Bloomington at La Quinta
D4: Cathedral City/Colton at Desert Mirage
D4: Woodbridge/Buena Park at Palm Desert
D5: Desert Hot Springs at Sierra Vista
Visit https://cifss.org/ for full schedule.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.