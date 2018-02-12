Plans of Art Walk and Festival Park in La Quinta - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Plans of Art Walk and Festival Park in La Quinta

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Max Rodriguez, Video Journalist
Connect
La Quinta, CA -

The City of La Quinta is proposing big changes to an empty 35-acre land adjacent to the SilverRock Resort golf course. 

There is not much to look at the undeveloped land, but the city's community resource director, Chris Escobedo, said the property may look very different soon.   

Escobedo said, "And what it would entail is the creation of phase one which is the art walk and festival phase that could accommodate festivals and events such as the La Quinta Arts Festival." 

He said they are envisioning a park filled with art and natural beauty to entertain people of all ages. But Escobedo said it is not all fun and games, he said plans for an amphitheater can bring revenue to the city. 

He said, "It would be a place that we could rent out and house these future events."

Escobedo said the city will have a better idea of the costs once they begin bidding with contractors, but they are proposing to stick to a $3.5 million budget. 

He said the money will come from a neighboring development of a luxury hotel.

"Since the developer is moving forward with the construction of the hotels and the resort at SilverRock," Escobedo said. "Those fees will be paid to the city and then we in turn are recommending utilizing that funding source to pay for phase one of the project."

The city wants to complete the first part of the project by the spring of 2020. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...

  • Cathedral City, CA

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility In Cathedral City Now Under Construction

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility In Cathedral City Now Under Construction

    Saturday, February 10 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-02-10 05:31:36 GMT

    A marijuana growing facility in Cathedral City is starting to take shape and when the project is completed it is set to be the second largest marijuana growing facility in the state. 

    A marijuana growing facility in Cathedral City is starting to take shape and when the project is completed it is set to be the second largest marijuana growing facility in the state. 

  • Bicyclist Killed in Tour de Palm Springs Route

    Bicyclist Killed in Tour de Palm Springs Route

    Saturday, February 10 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-11 01:18:55 GMT
    Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race.  Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning.  "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
    Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race.  Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning.  "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
Powered by Frankly