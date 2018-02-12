Traffic Delays Expected During Cathedral City Overpass Construction

Girder placement was expected to get underway starting Tuesday, and the roadway will be temporarily stopped in both directions at times throughout the week. Traffic was only expected to be delayed through Friday during daytime hours, according to the city.
The $19 million project will also see work completed from Gerald Ford Drive to Perez Road. The project is mostly being funded by the federal government, with $1.64 million also coming from the Coachella Valley Association of Governments and $548,000 coming from Cathedral City.
Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us." He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
Saturday, February 10 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-11 01:18:55 GMT
Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race. Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning. "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
