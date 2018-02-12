Man Stabbed in Indio, Suspect at Large

A man was stabbed in unincorporated Indio today and his attacker remained at large.

The stabbing happened at around 12:30 p.m. just east of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. It's believed that the stabbing may have occurred on Manila Avenue, in an unincorporated area of the city.

Sheriff's deputies, assisted by Indio police, swept the area for the suspect, but had not located him as of Monday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his wounds, but sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said the extent of his injuries was unknown.