Homeless Man Arrested for Stabbing in Indio

A homeless man suspected of stabbing another man in an unincorporated area near Indio was arrested Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 84400 block of Manila Street, just east of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

Story: Palm Springs Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life- threatening stab wound, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies, assisted by Indio police, swept the area for the suspect, but had not located him that day.

Story: Arraignment Postponed for Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Stabbing Sister

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies located the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Raul Guillen of Indio, in the area of Doctor Carreon Boulevard and Van Buren Street in Indio and took him into custody.

Story: Murder Charge Filed Against Mom Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter

Guillen was booked into the Riverside County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Guillen was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail and is expected to appear in court at 8 a.m. Friday, according to online inmate records.