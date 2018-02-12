Desert AIDS Project Plans Expansion, Completion Set for 2020 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Desert AIDS Project Plans Expansion, Completion Set for 2020

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Connect

Plans for expansion at Desert AIDS Project are officially in the works and at the 24th annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, leaders announced $20 million will go to growing the organization to serve more people in the Coachella Valley.

By the end of Saturday evening, more than $12 million had already been pledged, leaving $8 million left until the Capitol Campaign called Vision 2020 is fully funded.

Story Here: Family First: Saving Your Pets Life in a Medical Emergency

It's no surprise that the Desert AIDS Project is growing exponentially. Five years ago

it's no surprise that the desert aids project is growing exponentially when Darrell Tucci, Chief Development Officer for DAP, came on board...they served around 2,000 clients. Today, they serve 4,600. When the expansion is complete, they'll offer services to more than 10,000 people.

"We'll be able to double our capacity for dental care, double our capacity for behavioral health and for medical care," said Tucci.

DAP would add more than 4,000 new medical patients, around 800 dental patients and about 700 behavioral health patients.

"Right now we know there are about 40,000 people in our service area here who right now don't have access to quality primary care. So we are looking to making sure we get those folks into proper health care," he said.

Story Here: Local Artists Reviving a Former Creative Haven

The new campus will include the old Riverside County building which is now owned by Desert AIDS Project. The lot next to it is theirs too and it's specifically for housing.

"We'll be building 60 more units," said Tucci. "For people who are living at 200 percent of the poverty level or below, and also living with an hiv/aids diagnosis."

Right now, there's a three year waiting period for DAP's Vista Sunrise apartments. The phase two apartment complex would get those in need under a roof even quicker.

And after the dust settles in 2020, the campus will grow another 20,000 square feet to just over 60,000 square feet. Every inch is a milestone in the fight against HIV and AIDS here in the Coachella Valley.

DAP leaders say they expect to break ground in the next month on this expansion project, hoping to finish the majority of it by the year 2020.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...

  • Cathedral City, CA

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility In Cathedral City Now Under Construction

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility In Cathedral City Now Under Construction

    Saturday, February 10 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-02-10 05:31:36 GMT

    A marijuana growing facility in Cathedral City is starting to take shape and when the project is completed it is set to be the second largest marijuana growing facility in the state. 

    A marijuana growing facility in Cathedral City is starting to take shape and when the project is completed it is set to be the second largest marijuana growing facility in the state. 

  • Bicyclist Killed in Tour de Palm Springs Route

    Bicyclist Killed in Tour de Palm Springs Route

    Saturday, February 10 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-11 01:18:55 GMT
    Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race.  Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning.  "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
    Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race.  Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning.  "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
Powered by Frankly